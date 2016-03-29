Wind And Fire
This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6
April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff A&E
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Slippery Slopes
Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee