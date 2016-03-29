RSS

Wind And Fire

twim3.29.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maria Kanevskaya

April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM A&E

blogimage2864.jpe

The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2864.jpe

Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES