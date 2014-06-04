Wind Power
10 Years of the Banana
PinkBanana Theatre is turning 10 thisyear. That might not sound like a whole lot, but 10 years is more like acentury in Milwaukee theater years. (give or take a couple of decades.) Anytheater company that’s lasted that long deserves to celebra.. more
Jun 4, 2014 11:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
City of Milwaukee Explores Energy Independence
The city of Milwaukee is exploring becoming energy independent—not just by reducing its electricity use and increasing its renewable energy portfolio, but perhaps more
Mar 25, 2014 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is there Trouble with Wind Power?
Last week, state Rep. André Jacque (R-De Pere) called on the state to suspend the permitting process for wind projects, saying that the noise created by wind turbines is a danger to the public’s health. more
Jan 9, 2013 12:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Will Clean Energy Help Wisconsin’s Job Prospects?
One of the biggest questions posed by the state’s proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act is whether it will produce more jobs in the state or force manufacturers to cut their workforce because of increased energy costs.Last week, Randall Swisher, f... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
EarthTalk
