RSS

Windfall Theatre

wittenburg.jpg

Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

byjeeves.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more

May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Theater

artinreview.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

young-playwrights.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more

May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Performing Arts Weekly

windfallmetromaniacs.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

paw_arslonga.jpg.jpe

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

windfalltheattre.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre, You Can’t Take It With You, Russ Bickerstaff, Carol Zippel, David Ferrie, Ericka Wade, Samantha Martinson, Village Church Arts more

Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Theater

you cant take it with you.jpg.jpe

Two families meet in a dizzyingly comic play from 1936 as Windfall Theatre brings Kaufman and Hart’s  You Can’t Take It With You to the intimate stage at Village Church Arts. The show, which features an impressive cast of local talent preced.. more

Sep 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_windfall_a_(courtesyofwindfalltheatre).jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy of Windfall Theater

Windfall Theatre brings a classy, upper-class, Roaring Twenties musical mood to its cozy stage as an immortal struggles to understand mortality in Death Takes a Holiday. more

May 10, 2016 4:28 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Theater

sotp.jpg.jpe

Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Theater

windfall the prophet.jpg.jpe

A mysterious illness. An aging uncle. A young man dealing with it all while negotiating a romance with a reporter covering the events of his father’s death. And it’s a comedy. It’s Sons of the Prophet--a contemporary comedy about a Lebanese famil.. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

ghosts.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theater, FB

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more

Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Theater

Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more

Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Theater

theater_cityofangels_courtesyofwindfalltheatreco.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Windfall Theater Co.

If you’re looking for a parody of 1940s film noir onstage, then head straight over to see Windfall Theatre’s funny sendup of the genre in 'City of Angels.' more

May 11, 2015 3:40 PM Theater

curtains_prin.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre / via Facebook

Windfall Theatre stages Andrew Davies’ Prin, a dry British comedy that delivers fast-paced dialogue and is rich in sarcasm. more

Feb 17, 2015 6:45 PM Theater

curtains_prin.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre / via Facebook

One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nic.. more

Jan 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

central-waters-brewing.jpg.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum's restaurant, Motor, is teaming up with Central Waters Brewing Company for a craft beer dinner. The event, on Oct. 22, will feature food from Motor's executive chef Kirk Wright paired with Central Waters beer and beer co.. more

Oct 14, 2014 9:03 PM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES