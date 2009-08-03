RSS

Wine Food Tasting

STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISM The theatrical farce is a genre of comedy that goes back to antiquity. Bearing a very specific cadence, rhythm and style, the genre has been passed down through the ages like a joke that simply will NOT go away. Light.. more

Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Next week Saturday, (August 8th) The Milwaukee Rep hosts the next in its series of popular garage sales. The sale takes place in the classy “garage” that is the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre from 10 am -  3pm. Here are some highlights on what’s goi.. more

Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The characters created by one of the last century’s best selling authors, Agatha Christie, continue to captivate audiences in the new century. Recently, Milwaukee Public Television ran “Agatha Christie’s Marple, Series 4,” a new production of mys.. more

Aug 2, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Boulevard Theatre opened the first show of the new season last Thursday night. A bit of an odd feeling considering it’s only the end of July. The standard performing arts season feels like it gets earlier and earlier every year. There’s alw.. more

Aug 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

It’s cool when we trade for a guy that we unceremoniously dumped before last season.Dodgers trade RHP Vargas to BrewersTHE ASSOCIATED PRESSMILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have reacquired reliever Claudio Vargas from the Los Angeles Dodgers.The .. more

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

And you thought giving up 14 runs, including two grand slams, to the Nationals was the low point of the season.Nononononononono!Obviouslywe don't know to what depths this team can drag itself (and us) so itcan clearly go down from here, but I'd .. more

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Brewers were close to three-team deadline deal  from Adam McCalvy's blogThe Brewers were so close to completing what general manager Doug Melvin called a "big," three-team trade for a pitcher ahead of Friday's nonwaiver Trade Deadline that Ken Mac.. more

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The inner adult trapped inside Adam Sandler, struggling to be understood as serious or at least sympathetic, has surfaced before in movies as varied as Punch-Drunk Love and The Wedding Singer. In Funny People, Sandler plays George Simmons, a vers.. more

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Photograph can artfully bends reality when it's done well, and the works included in the Coalition of Photographic Arts Second Annual Juried Exhibition are, in fact, done well. The photos of 42 Midwestern a,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Body of Lies opens with a bang and the explosions keep on coming. It begins in a bleak dis Body of Lies ,Film more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The Interstate highways across the nation, as well as the shock absorbers on the Madden Cruiser, breathed a collective sigh as NFL broadcasting icon John Madden will take a break from his magic bus. Madd,Sports more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

Growing significantly since their beginnings in the early '90s as a lo-fi folk group that The Sunset Tree ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an energetic ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s best nights of free ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Much like its musical counterpart Guys On Ice, Jeff Daniels' Escanaba in da Moonlight a Guys On Ice ,Theater more

Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

During the recent presidential debate, John McCain once again reduced Barack Obama's di One Minute to Midnight ,Books more

Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Those who made the illicit liquor called it white mule, white lightning, popskull, moun The Wettest ,Theater more

Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

