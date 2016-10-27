RSS

Wings

mangosmain.jpg.jpe

Mango’s Café East is an elevated take on a tiki lounge, mixed with an emphasis on Caribbean cuisine. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:27 PM Dining Out

shortorder_milwaukeeburgers_a_bynicksmith_.jpg.jpe

Photo by Nick Smith

Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more

Aug 20, 2015 8:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

thinkstockphotos-508701913 (1).jpg.jpe

Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill on Okauchee Lake has been voted Waukesha County's #1 bar and grill, and for good reason.  The restaurant is known for having something fun going on every night of the week.During the week, the focus is on the food.   O.. more

Aug 14, 2015 2:12 PM Sponsored Content

marigolden.jpg.jpe

The cover for the upcoming Field Report Marigolden is an image of a gorgeous rustic landscape, rendered digitally. That's also as good a description as any for the "Wings," the first song the group is sharing from the new album. It's the most synt.. more

Jul 14, 2014 3:58 PM On Music

shortorder.jpg.jpe

BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more

May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Dining Preview

buckbrads.jpg.jpe

Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more

Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Dining Preview

blogimage11980.jpe

It’s been said that “athletics is America’s favorite exercise—to sit and watch.” That may be true for the armchair quarterbacks and point guards comatized by ESPN, but not so for the thousands of area college students who par more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage11959.jpe

For a couple of generations, the original 1960s “Star Trek” was an encounter with Philosophy 101 in interstellar space as Kirk, Spock and McCoy wrestled with eternal questions, even as they contemplated the complications of advanced technol... more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10472.jpe

Alverno College celebrates the opening of its Research Center for Women and Girls with an appearance tonight from Sheryl WuDunn, who penned the New York Times bestseller Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES