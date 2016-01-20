Winners
Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Out and About
Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee Winners for 2015 for the out and about category. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2015
Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Music
Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee Winners for 2015 for the music category. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2015 1 Comments
Best of Milwaukee 2015: Medical
Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee Winners for 2015 for the medical category. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2015
BOM Winners 2015: A&E
The Winners of Shepherd Express' 2015 Best of Milwaukee contest. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2015
Dining Out
Along with one of this year’s runners-up, Alem, Ethiopian Cottage is among the few places north of Chicago offering injera, a soft crepe-like sourdough bread serving as plate, utensil and the meal itself. Tasty East African more
Nov 11, 2014 10:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014 1 Comments
2012 Best of Milwaukee Winners
The Shepherd Express is proud to present the 22nd edition of the original, largest and most coveted Best of Milwaukee Readers' Choice Awards. There is no one better than the citizens of Milwaukee to select their favorite more
Nov 13, 2012 11:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Trapper Schoepp and The Hollowz Win RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz an.. more
Mar 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kings Go Forth and I'm Not a Pilot Win Radio Milwaukee Awards
Feb 18, 2011 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vicki Lawrence & Mama
Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing v... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dazy Head Mazy
No stranger to Wisconsin's club scene, the veteran Minnesota trio Dazy Head Mazy continues Mercury Said 65 ,CD Reviews more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews