Winona Ryder
Recently Released 1.6.15
In 1961, Yale psychology professor Stanley Milgram conducted an experiment in which most participants willingly inflicted pain on strangers in obedience to instructions. In Michael Almereyda’s fascinating recreation, Experimenter, Milgram (... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
1969
1969 is a coming-of-age (under the threat of being drafted into the Vietnam War) flick resting on the shoulders of a good cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Bruce Dern and Winona Ryder. more
Mar 25, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Moves/Out on Digital: May 20
The overlooked masterpiece of psychological suspense stars Robin Williams as a photo developer in a big box mart. He’s as blandly unremarkable as his surroundings until he develops an obsession for a young family more
May 20, 2013 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Winona Returns
Sep 23, 2012 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Black Swan on Blu-ray
Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more
Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
David Niec Presents ‘Twenty-Six Nights in the Desert’ at Dean Jensen Gallery
artist attempted to capture the wonder seen in “the chronological changing ofthe l StarryNight ,Art more
Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Volunteer Position
2009 ChuckShepherd,None more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE