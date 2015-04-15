RSS

The Wire

twim_iamsu.jpg.jpe

This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:27 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Set in the present day, George Pelecanos’ new classic crime thriller The Double focuses on issues of returning Iraqi war veterans, racism, murder and stolen works of art. That’s a lot to handle in one novel, but in this sequel to his 2011 b... more

Oct 15, 2013 11:42 PM Books

Wire lead singer-guitarist-songwriter Colin Newman has said in recent interviews that "Wire equals change." His band's latest album, Change Becomes Us, upholds this statement, featuring an eclectic and challenging mix of more

May 14, 2013 11:41 PM Books

blogimage18073.jpe

As its name implies, Benjamin Busch's stunning new memoir Dust to Dust is largely a meditation on life and death. Although Busch is a decorated Marine Corps officer who served two tours of duty in Iraq, Dust to Dust is much more than a war ... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6260.jpe

After a long hiatus in the '90s, British art-punk pioneers Wire preemptively spit in the face of anybody who might dare suggest they'd tamed with age on their harsh 2003 reunion disc Send. Though it certainly proved their point, it was a hard alb.. more

Jan 11, 2011 4:04 PM On Music

blogimage3961.jpe

As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Another upcoming production that I haven’t had the time to make much fuss about is Off The Wall’s upcoming staging of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd. This one has something of an odd history with me personally. Somewhere in Junior Hi.. more

Jul 7, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Looking ahead at the upcoming weekend, I can’t help but notice that I seem to have overlooked much mention of Pink Banana’s new showa production of the 1992 drama Someone Who'll Watch Over Me by Irish playwright Frank McGinnis. . . in the rush of .. more

Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6260.jpe

The imaginative aesthetics of throwaways, castoffs and found objects that Viola Frey (1933 Weeping Woman ,Art more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Chicago will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSunday, N,Sponsored Events more

Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage3957.jpe

The Brewers continue to battle the Philadelphia Phillies today after successfully avoiding elimination at Miller Park yesterday. Winning today's game will send our hometown heroes back to Philadelphia on Tu,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3959.jpe

It's 9 o'clock in the morning. Nobody else in the park accept a few reporters and vendors. The hum of the air systems, a guy mopping the top of the dugout emblazoned with a huge logo for the NLDS. A few ,Sports more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage690.jpe

Here’s a long-overdue concession to everyone who told me to ditch of my clunky micro-cassette player and upgrade to something more reliable, like a digital recorder: You were right. Foolishly, though, I stuck with the outdated technology, since.. more

Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage690.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, abou . ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage617.jpe

Faced with the uncomfortable task of reviewing a program set in his own workplace, Sun cri Chicago Tribune ,A&E Feature more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES