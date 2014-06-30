Wisconsin Alliance For Women’S
Supreme Court Chips Away at Contraceptive Coverage for Employees
It’s not totallysurprising, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to allow closely heldcorporations with religious objections to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage to their employees, asrequired by the Affordable Care Act. The details of.. more
Jun 30, 2014 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 7 Comments
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Few Bright Spots for Women in Walker’s Budget
Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more
May 15, 2013 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa, more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Good Soldiers (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by David Finkel
The Good Soldiers ,Books more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books