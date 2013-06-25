Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more
Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Blue Announces Its Lunchtime Concert Series Lineup
The Blue, the aptly named, aqua-hued building at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. formerly known as the Reuss Federal Plaza, has announced the lineup for its free Thursday lunchtime concert series. It\'ll run from July 12 through Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.. more
Jul 3, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Using the Second Amendment to Attack Democracy
Those armedprotesters at anti-tax and health care reform rallies aren’t an anomaly, Guns, Democracyand the Insurrectionist Idea ,News more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 13 Comments
More Bark Than Bite from the NRA This Year
I’m the NRA and I vote,”read the campaign buttons. But on Nov. 4 What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
In a Dream
Isaiah Zagar transformed a cluster of dilapidated buildings in South Philadelphia into landmarks, plastering them—inside and out and the alleys in between—with glistening mosaics in glass, ceramic and paint. He seemed like a kindly, white bearded.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood