Wisconsin Art
The Magic of John Wilde
The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more
Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
Future Welcomes The NEW Museum of Wisconsin Art
The future unfolds in West Bend on the banks of the Milwaukee River for the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA). New plans for their modern home enticed a crowd at the present museum on a Sunday, May 23 afternoon as the town looked over the render.. more
Jun 1, 2010 3:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Chill on the Hill's 2010 Lineup
Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park has announced its 2010 lineup. The free concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights. June 8 – Navy Band Great Lakes June 15 – Anna Johnson and Friends June.. more
May 11, 2010 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Leaving the Fast Lane
When the McDonald’s Corp. choseRome’s treasured Piazza di Spagna as a site fo Slow Food International Manifesto ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Wisconsin’s Rising Talent
By speaking through their work, artists can engage audiences in unique visual dialogues. Four promising Wisconsin artists, Beth Lipman, Valerie Zimany, Colin Matthes and Emily Siegel Belknap, use t,A&E Feature more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan A&E Feature