The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more

Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

The future unfolds in West Bend on the banks of the Milwaukee River for the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA). New plans for their modern home enticed a crowd at the present museum on a Sunday, May 23  afternoon as the town looked over the render.. more

Jun 1, 2010 3:59 AM Visual Arts

Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park has announced its 2010 lineup. The free concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights. June 8 – Navy Band Great Lakes June 15 – Anna Johnson and Friends June.. more

May 11, 2010 1:22 PM On Music

When the McDonald’s Corp. choseRome’s treasured Piazza di Spagna as a site fo Slow Food International Manifesto ,Eat/Drink more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

By speaking through their work, artists can engage audiences in unique visual dialogues. Four promising Wisconsin artists, Beth Lipman, Valerie Zimany, Colin Matthes and Emily Siegel Belknap, use t,A&E Feature more

Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

