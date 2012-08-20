wisconsin artists
Wustum Museum Highlights Wisconsin Photography
Since 1979, Racine's Wustum Museum has sponsored the triennial “Wisconsin Photography” exhibition. Considered a portfolio review for state artists, the exhibition allows each artist to submit up to 10 prints for this prestigious show... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Ruth Grotenrath: A Woman Artist Painting Ahead of Her Time
Mar 8, 2012 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
James Jay Ingwersen @ Sister Bay, Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2010 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Method in Madness
Some artists don't offer up their secrets too willingly. Such is the case with Dennis Balk, whose work is currently on display at Inova/Kenilworth (through April 5). Balk deploys a vast arsenal of media and discipline,Art more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts 11 Comments