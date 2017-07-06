Wisconsin Avenue
Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Murals to Be Revealed Next Week
On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
A Grand New Vision
For the first time in more than a decade there’s reason to be excited about the Grand Avenue’s future. more
May 10, 2016 4:01 PM Evan Rytlewski News Features 4 Comments
The Riverside Theater is Getting a Prominent New Marquee
The Riverside Theater is getting a makeover. Today the historic venue on WestWisconsin Avenue announced that it will begin construction not only on the larger,new marquee it requested permission to build from the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeal.. more
Sep 14, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Discussing Downtown
We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Adam Brown Signs Up for Art, Commerce
Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more
Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Pedestrians React to Milwaukee's 'Pedestrian Drama'
The assembly of flipping signs on five light poles on the east end of Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee's Downtown is a playfully coy artwork. Pedestrian Drama, the brainchild of artist Janet Zweig, has been in place for about a year... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Calling for Public Art
Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature 6 Comments
Make a Voyage to Grohmann Museum’s ‘Lake Boats’
Two contemporary artists photograph man in the shadows of mammoth machines in the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Grohmann Museum exhibition “Lake Boats: The Photography of Jim Brozek and Christopher Winters” (through April 3). Broze... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Billionaire Right-Winger
Despite the kaleidoscopic proliferation of political media over the past decade, most of what Americans hear and read about the workings of our democracy can be politely termed superficial. Only very rarely does journalism fully penetrate t... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 5 Comments
Rituals of Pretend Security
We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments