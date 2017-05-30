RSS
Wisconsin Bike Week
Moving Milwaukee’s Cycling Culture Forward
Off the Cuff spoke with Amelia Kegel of Wheel & Sprocket about cycling in Milwaukee and her father's legacy. more
May 30, 2017 12:47 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Vulture Space Announces Wisconsin Bike Week Events
Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recentlyannounced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin BikeWeek, which runs June 3-11. The events include:Bike Bingo 2017Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-.. more
May 8, 2017 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
