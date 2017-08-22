Wisconsin Budget Project
New Report Shows Growing Income Inequality in Wisconsin
Everyone in Wisconsin deserves the opportunity to succeed if they work hard, but when nearly all the income gains go to a select few, too many Wisconsin families are deprived of their shot at achieving their full economic potential. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:36 PM Tamarine Cornelius Expresso 9 Comments
Scott Walker's Gift to the One Percent
Scott Walker’s tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM Elizabeth Elving News Features 16 Comments
GOP Votes To Kill Off MPS with Power Grab
With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more
May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 26 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Scott Walker's Scariest Tax Plan Yet
If you thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker's destruction of bargaining rights for public employees was politically and economically devastating for Wisconsin, you ain't seen nothing yet more
Dec 30, 2013 6:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Private School Swindle
If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more
Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso