RSS

Wisconsin Budget Project

dec19_2011_7994496_handfulofmoney_nihcdcfinalbudget2504174921.jpg.jpe

Everyone in Wisconsin deserves the opportunity to succeed if they work hard, but when nearly all the income gains go to a select few, too many Wisconsin families are deprived of their shot at achieving their full economic potential. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:36 PM Expresso 9 Comments

scottwalkerbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker’s tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM News Features 16 Comments

news_voucherandcharterschools.jpg.jpe

With little warning and short, sharp debate, the 12 Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) easily prevailed over their four Democratic colleagues in passing sweeping changes to K-12 public education, includin... more

May 26, 2015 8:49 PM Expresso 26 Comments

news_budget.jpg.jpe

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more

Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Expresso 7 Comments

politifact-photos-walkermedicaid_1.jpg.jpe

Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Taking Liberties

r-scott-walker-large570.jpg.jpe

If you thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker's destruction of bargaining rights for public employees was politically and economically devastating for Wisconsin, you ain't seen nothing yet more

Dec 30, 2013 6:02 PM Taking Liberties

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

private-school.jpg.jpe

If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more

Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES