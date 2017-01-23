Wisconsin Center
This Sunday’s Brewers On Deck Gives Fans a Chance to Meet the Stars
This Sunday at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee,the Brewers will hold “Brewers On Deck 2017,” their annual winter fan festival.Dozens of current and former players will appear to sign autographs and talkwith fans. The event certai.. more
Jan 23, 2017 7:33 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The 2016 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Rides Into Town
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The WisconsinCenter tomorrow. The newest sedans, SUV’s, crossovers and sports cars from over30 manufacturers will be on display to the public.Attendees will get the chance to test-d.. more
Feb 19, 2016 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
7500+ Anime-niacs Descend on Downtown for Anime Milwaukee
Don’t let the name deceive you, Anime Milwaukee is for fans of Japanese culture in general. That being said, it stands to reason that more than a few of the 7,500+ expected attendees will know the difference between Pokémon and Ponyo – that is to .. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
13 Days of Christmas Cross-Dressing Quandaries
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader whose partner has just taken up drag—but isn’t very good at it. She also plugs exciting events including The All-Black Affair at the Wisconsin Center on Dec. 27, Milwaukee Perks New Year’s Eve Bash... more
Dec 23, 2014 10:05 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Finding ‘Safe Haven’
A new, moving World War II novel with connections to Wisconsin tells the little-known story of German refugees who, on Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s orders, sailed to New York to escape the repressive Nazi regime. Safe Haven, the third book i... more
Oct 15, 2014 3:08 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Jim Gaffigan
Not since “Weird” Al Yankovich has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan’s latest comedy album, King Baby , his seventh, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mexican Done Right at BelAir Cantina
Life is returning to normal in the area of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge. Two restaurants, the Good Life and Bayou, went out of business during the lengthy reconstruction project, but now both have been replaced. Stubby’s Pub & Grub opened in ... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Chill On The Hill w/ Anna Johnson & Friends
Folk-pop singer Anna Johnson was able to pursue a career in music because of a scholarship awarded by, of all things, the band Queen. The songstress recorded her debut album Ready to Go in Nashville, embracing the city’s musical... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments