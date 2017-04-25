Wisconsin Cheese Mart
New This Month in Milwaukee Dining (April 2017)
What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Sunday Morning Hawthorne Spoof Over Radio
Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet.. more
Aug 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Butch Vig to Keynote the 2014 Yellow Phone Music Conference
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around.. more
Aug 5, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Buck Bradley’s Already a Classic
Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more
Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wisconsin Cheese Mart Expands, Adds Bar
Patrons of Old World Third Street enjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three by expanding and adding a plac... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview