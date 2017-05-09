RSS

Wisconsin Club For Growth

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Expresso 9 Comments

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

When you are a corrupt Republican justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court writing a decision to halt a legal investigation into possible criminal activity by your state’s Republican governor, it’s probably not a good idea to bring up Waterga... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:08 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM News Features 18 Comments

takinglib_johndoe.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Gov. Scott Walker and current Republican legislators for months have been the subjects of a John Doe investigation into possible criminal violations of campaign finance laws. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:11 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

news_johndoe_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Last week’s unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:32 PM News Features 5 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Daily Dose 6 Comments

b99266418z.1_20140512104944_000_gkn64mfb.1-1.jpg.jpe

With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more

Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Daily Dose

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Oct 3, 2014 5:41 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

b99266418z.1_20140512104944_000_gkn64mfb.1-1.jpg.jpe

Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more

Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM News Features 19 Comments

b99361466z.1_20140929141858_000_gko8312e.1-0.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more

Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM News Features 3 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Sep 24, 2014 8:08 PM Daily Dose

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more

Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more

Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM News Features 21 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES