Wisconsin Club For Growth
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Getting Away to the Penokee Hills
Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Wisconsin’s Watergate
When you are a corrupt Republican justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court writing a decision to halt a legal investigation into possible criminal activity by your state’s Republican governor, it’s probably not a good idea to bring up Waterga... more
Jul 21, 2015 10:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 11:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Supreme Court Gives Scott Walker’s John Doe Cases the Silent Treatment
The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Soft on Crime Republicans
Gov. Scott Walker and current Republican legislators for months have been the subjects of a John Doe investigation into possible criminal violations of campaign finance laws. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
State Supreme Court’s Actions on John Doe Cases Reveal Big Money Impact on Courts
Last week’s unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Why Did Wisconsin Club for Growth Send $750K to a Dark-Money Group in Missouri Last Year?
The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 6 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again
With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more
Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Is the Wisconsin Club for Growth Funding CRG's Lawsuit?
Oct 3, 2014 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Latest John Doe Temper Tantrum Reeks of Desperation
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm scored a big win in federal appeals court last week, which apparently has created a new wave of desperation in the allies of Gov. Scott Walker. more
Sep 30, 2014 7:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
BREAKING: Federal Appeals Court Revives John Doe Investigation
Sep 24, 2014 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?
The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more
Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Latest John Doe Court Hearing Dispels Right-Wing Myths
Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more
Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments