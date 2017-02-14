Wisconsin Council On Children And Families
Is Walker’s K-12 Promise Too Good To Be True?
Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more
Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Walker’s Version of Health Care Reform Is Expensive
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more
Jul 9, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 15 Comments
Yes, The War on Poverty Has Helped Women and Their Kids
Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more
Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
BadgerCare Advocates Debunk Republicans’ Health Care Myth
Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more
May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Income Inequality “Attacks Common Sense”
In the late 1980s, Swingers ,The New Economy more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE 1 Comments