Wisconsin Death Trip
Shimon And Lindemann’s Knowing Exhibit at Kohler Arts
There is more to Wisconsin than beer, sausages, dairy and farmland, but all too often we fail to transcend the easy stereotypes. Thankfully, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s latest exhibition works to do just that more
Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Erin Heffernan Visual Arts
Podcast: Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow
Once again, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Liz Shipe and company about an upcoming production. We met at a fast food restaurant not far from where I live to discuss Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow , which opens at the Brumder Mansi.. more
Sep 17, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Stars in ‘A Reliable Wife’
Set in 1907, leadcharacter Ralph Truitt’s life is as dark as the cold emptiness of A ReliableWife ,Books more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
