RSS

Wisconsin Death Trip

artrev.jpg.jpe

There is more to Wisconsin than beer, sausages, dairy and farmland, but all too often we fail to transcend the easy stereotypes. Thankfully, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s latest exhibition works to do just that more

Nov 27, 2013 12:16 AM Visual Arts

Once again, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Liz Shipe and company about an upcoming production. We met at a fast food restaurant not  far from where I live to discuss Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow , which opens at the Brumder Mansi.. more

Sep 17, 2013 2:00 PM Theater

blogimage9552.jpe

Set in 1907, leadcharacter Ralph Truitt’s life is as dark as the cold emptiness of A ReliableWife ,Books more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES