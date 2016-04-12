Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Dark-Money Ads Attack Supreme Court Candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg
: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Appeal to Save the John Doe Moves Forward
It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Preserve Justice Crooks’ Legacy on the Supreme Court
We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker’s State Campaign Has a National Focus
Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Help and Hope for the Politically Homeless
The former executive director of the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, wrote Blue Jean Nation: The Coming Makeover of American Politics, for the “politically homeless” who’ve been left behind. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Will Right-Wing Big Money Buy Another Seat on the State Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Scott Walker’s Up to His Old Campaign Tricks Again
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Our American Revival is a 527 organization that can take in unlimited funds from individuals, PACs and corporations while he’s not officially a candidate for president and afterwards. But American Democracy Le... more
Feb 24, 2015 10:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 5 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more
Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Campaign Contribution Limits Challenged
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a high-rolling Alabama donor’s challenge to the federal limits on campaign donations to federal candidates. more
Oct 16, 2013 1:38 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Big Donors, Little Scrutiny
Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more
Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker Flies High on State Planes
Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more
Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Golf Resorts, Private Planes and Luxury Hotels
As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more
Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Electioneering Complaint Filed Against National Voucher Group
The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more
May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Buy State Government—Again
Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more
Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week:Milwaukee Riverkeeper Volunteers, Members and Staff
Milwaukee Riverkeeper has been hosting community river cleanups since its inception in 1995. This water advocacy organization focuses on the entire Milwaukee River Basin (which includes the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic more
Apr 17, 2013 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Jobs with Big Payoffs
Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more
Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Have 'Independent News Service' Groups Crossed the Line?
How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Liebenthal News Features 12 Comments