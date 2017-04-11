Wisconsin Department Of Transportation
Plaintiffs in I-94 Suit Say Highway Project is 'Racist in its Consequences'
Plaintiffs who recently filed a federal suit against the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to stop a proposed $1 billion expansion of I-94 said state and federal decision-makers used misleading statements and faulty estimates to suppor... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:49 PM Jabril Faraj News Features 5 Comments
I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge Project Reaches Halfway Point
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more
Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Public Hearing Addressing Future of I-94 EW Corridor in Milwaukee
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more
Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Full Closure of WIS 83 and US 18 Intersection in Waukesha County
Thisweek from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation(WisDOT) will be closing the intersection of WIS 83 and US 18 in the village ofWales as part of the WIS 83 reconstruction project.Whe.. more
Oct 23, 2014 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee On Two Wheels
Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Does Wisconsin Really Need More Roadways?
Is Wisconsin is planning to expand too much roadway in the coming years, given the state’s slow population growth and transportation trends? A report by the public interest WISPIRG Foundation answers an emphatic “yes” and contends that t... more
Jan 30, 2013 3:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rethinking the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction
Can someone please explain howthis state can afford the Zoo Interchange reconstruction pr not ,News Features more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Gretchen Schuldt News Features 3 Comments