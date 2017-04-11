RSS

Wisconsin Department Of Transportation

i94.jpg.jpe

Plaintiffs who recently filed a federal suit against the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to stop a proposed $1 billion expansion of I-94 said state and federal decision-makers used misleading statements and faulty estimates to suppor... more

Apr 11, 2017 4:49 PM News Features 5 Comments

aroundmke_hoanbridge.jpg.jpe

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more

Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

wisdot.jpg.jpe

WisDOT

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more

Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

r-101-highway-construction-large570.jpg.jpe

Thisweek from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation(WisDOT) will be closing the intersection of WIS 83 and US 18 in the village ofWales as part of the WIS 83 reconstruction project.Whe.. more

Oct 23, 2014 7:52 PM Around MKE

biking.jpg.jpe

Bicycling is an environmentally friendly, healthful and enjoyable mode of transportation, and ridership has increased steeply over the last two decades. On a national level, the number of bicycle commuters has nearly doubled in the 70 large... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:47 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

r-101-highway-construction-large570.jpg.jpe

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

road-building-maintenance.jpg.jpe

Is Wisconsin is planning to expand too much roadway in the coming years, given the state’s slow population growth and transportation trends? A report by the public interest WISPIRG Foundation answers an emphatic “yes” and contends that t... more

Jan 30, 2013 3:54 PM News Features

Can someone please explain howthis state can afford the Zoo Interchange reconstruction pr not ,News Features more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES