RSS

Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council

artreview_mowa_a.jpg.jpe

Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:23 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19491.jpe

Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Last minute holiday shoppers can discover a plentitude of interesting gifts in two more metro area art galleries. Underwood Gallery (1430 Underwood Avenue) in the  Historic Wauwatosa Village represents the work of more than 100 national artis.. more

Dec 27, 2010 2:24 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES