Wisconsin Dnr

Wisconsin's New DNR
Run it like a business. Improve customer service. Fast turnaround times. Those are the guiding concepts in a draft plan to reorganize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) into a “charter agency... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Brian McCombie Around MKE 6 Comments
Eric Rauchway Revisits ‘The Great Gatsby’
George MacDonald Fraser plucked Harry Flashman, a cad and bully in Thomas Hughes’ Victorian novel Tom Brown’s Schooldays, and turned him into the cynical anti-hero of a series of 12 consistently entertaining Flashman historical novels. Simi... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
