Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 Robert Kraig
Looking at the Foxconn Deal from a Wisconsin Perspective
The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more
Aug 15, 2017 State Sen. Jon Erpenbach
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca: State Should Repeal and Replace WEDC
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more
Nov 17, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
The Problem with WEDC
Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more
May 26, 2015
The Flaming Wreckage of Walker’s Jobs Agency
It’s now obvious Walker’s spectacular failure at job creation in Wisconsin wasn’t simply the result of incompetence, but the consequence of a politically corrupt jobs agency intentionally funneling money to large corporate donors instead of... more
May 26, 2015 Joel McNally
Hold Scott Walker Accountable for WEDC Failures
Over the weekend, the Wisconsin State Journal reported a bombshell: WEDC gave a $500,000 unsecured loan to a high-dollar Walker donor’s company after that company couldn’t secure a loan elsewhere. Not surprisingly, the company defaulted on ... more
May 19, 2015
Has Walker’s WEDC Stopped Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more
Nov 4, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Issue of the Week: Is Walker’s Jobs Agency Favoring GOP Districts?
Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more
Mar 6, 2014