Wisconsin Election Protection

Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM News Features 3 Comments

Nov 5, 2012 9:50 PM Daily Dose

Community activists won a big victory this weekend when Clear Channel announced that it will take down spurious “voter fraud” billboards around town.The messages, underwritten by a “private family foundation... more

Oct 24, 2012 5:22 PM Expresso

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

