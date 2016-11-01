Wisconsin Election Protection
Do You Know How to Vote?
Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Big One: What To Do on Election Day
Nov 5, 2012 9:50 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Voting Rights and Voter Fraud
Community activists won a big victory this weekend when Clear Channel announced that it will take down spurious “voter fraud” billboards around town.The messages, underwritten by a “private family foundation... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee