RSS

Wisconsin Family Action

lgbt_rainbow.jpg.jpe

The presence of an LGBT concentration camp in Chechnya evoked the appropriate appalled response from national media. LGBT suppression and attacks on civil rights closer to home should prompt no less outrage and counteraction. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM My LGBTQ POV

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

news_abortion.jpg.jpe

Republicans are rushing a 20-week abortion ban through the Legislature. Introduced on May 22, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill is being heard in a rare joint committee, made up of members of both legislative houses. The bill, a... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:42 PM Expresso 2 Comments

women.jpg.jpe

Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed more

Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Expresso 4 Comments

170538786.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more

Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Expresso 5 Comments

samesexcouples.jpg.jpe

A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states and the more

Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM Expresso

cap_night_web.jpg.jpe

Just weeks after the Republicans had to cancel their taxpayer-funded $500,000 biannual grant to the right-wing political front group United Sportsman of Wisconsin more

Nov 22, 2013 1:52 AM Expresso

express.jpg.jpe

It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more

May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Expresso

blogimage10483.jpe

One might assume that a Milwaukee rapper who calls himself a Martian with the soul of a hippie would be an East Side alternative MC with aspirations of being on a label like Def Jux or Rhymesayers. That Pretty Ricky Phontaine fits better wi... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES