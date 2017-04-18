Wisconsin Family Action
A Concentration Camp By Any Other Name
The presence of an LGBT concentration camp in Chechnya evoked the appropriate appalled response from national media. LGBT suppression and attacks on civil rights closer to home should prompt no less outrage and counteraction.
Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker's campaign operations and what prosecutors called a "criminal scheme" meant to circumvent the state's campaign finance laws.
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Proposed 20-Week Abortion Ban Would Harm Pregnant Women in Crisis
Republicans are rushing a 20-week abortion ban through the Legislature. Introduced on May 22, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Bill is being heard in a rare joint committee, made up of members of both legislative houses.
Jun 2, 2015 9:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 2 Comments
Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court
Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Scott Walker’s Right-Wing Network Exposed
Republican Gov. Scott Walker may be arguing that the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal campaign coordination in 2011 and 2012 is dead as a doornail, but the 266 pages of unsealed documents tell a different story.
Jun 25, 2014 1:28 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin's hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision.
Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let’s Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states.
Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Expresso
Another Republican Giveaway to a Controversial Nonprofit
Just weeks after the Republicans had to cancel their taxpayer-funded $500,000 biannual grant to the right-wing political front group United Sportsman of Wisconsin
Nov 22, 2013 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: County Chaos: Follow the Money
It's difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga. But it's easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal.
May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Pretty Ricky Phontaine
One might assume that a Milwaukee rapper who calls himself a Martian with the soul of a hippie would be an East Side alternative MC with aspirations of being on a label like Def Jux or Rhymesayers. That Pretty Ricky Phontaine fits better with the city's mainstream hip-hop scene is a testament to his talent.
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 4 Comments