'Our Global Kitchen: Food, Nature, Culture' Comes to Milwaukee Public Museum
In our age of modern conveniences, fresh, packaged and prepared food is available almost everywhere, making it all too easy to become disconnected from the journey food takes from field to fork. In an effort to celebrate and educate humans’... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:19 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
‘Wisconsin Foodie’ Wins Emmy
Thelocally produced independent television series “Wisconsin Foodie” has won an Emmy. The award was presented atthe Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmys on Dec. 3 in the category of OutstandingAchievement for Magazine Programming – Series for.. more
Dec 7, 2016 8:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
More Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book—Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round—profiling 50 additional venues... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Full Details In Program Book
September is forcinephiles what December is for Christmas fanatics: a month of eageranticipation. Although perhaps a comparison with Chanukah is more appropriate.Whereas Christmas lasts but a day, the Milwaukee Film Festival – like Chanukah.. more
Sep 9, 2015 8:19 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Superior Equipment & Supply
Since 1984, Superior Equipment & Supply has been a respected name in the food service industry. But since the company moved in 2008 from the corner of 13th Street and Oklahoma Avenue into spacious new digs at 4550 S. Brust Ave. in St. Franc... more
Dec 16, 2014 8:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
SERVE 60 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Fighting Hunger Together
SERVE 60, founded by L. Maxwell McKissick in 2009, is a grassroots initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 60 minutes at a time anytime throughout more
Oct 21, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Where They Drink
Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more
Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Holiday *Teen* Ping Pong Party
SPiN is hosting a Teen Ping Pong Party the day after Christmas (Sunday, December 26) from 3pm until 7pm. The party is for all teens 14 years old and up. While the teens play some ping pong, the adults can stay at the bar and watch the game!... more
Dec 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tasty Television
Not everyone grows up in a home where they help their parents prepare meals and, in doing so, absorb their family’s recipes and cooking tips. Culinary know-how that only comes from experience isn’t always passed down to the next generation, and c... more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddoris@aol.com.
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE