In our age of modern conveniences, fresh, packaged and prepared food is available almost everywhere, making it all too easy to become disconnected from the journey food takes from field to fork. In an effort to celebrate and educate humans’... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:19 PM Eat/Drink

Thelocally produced independent television series “Wisconsin Foodie” has won an Emmy. The award was presented atthe Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmys on Dec. 3 in the category of OutstandingAchievement for Magazine Programming – Series for.. more

Dec 7, 2016 8:19 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book—Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round—profiling 50 additional venues... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Books

Safety Last

September is forcinephiles what December is for Christmas fanatics: a month of eageranticipation. Although perhaps a comparison with Chanukah is more appropriate.Whereas Christmas lasts but a day, the Milwaukee Film Festival – like Chanukah.. more

Sep 9, 2015 8:19 PM Around MKE

Since 1984, Superior Equipment & Supply has been a respected name in the food service industry. But since the company moved in 2008 from the corner of 13th Street and Oklahoma Avenue into spacious new digs at 4550 S. Brust Ave. in St. Franc... more

Dec 16, 2014 8:49 PM Eat/Drink

SERVE 60, founded by L. Maxwell McKissick in 2009, is a grassroots initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 60 minutes at a time anytime throughout more

Oct 21, 2014 11:05 PM Expresso

Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more

Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM A&E Feature

SPiN is hosting a Teen Ping Pong Party the day after Christmas (Sunday, December 26) from 3pm until 7pm. The party is for all teens 14 years old and up. While the teens play some ping pong, the adults can stay at the bar and watch the game!... more

Dec 26, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Not everyone grows up in a home where they help their parents prepare meals and, in doing so, absorb their family’s recipes and cooking tips. Culinary know-how that only comes from experience isn’t always passed down to the next generation, and c... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

