Wisconsin Historical Society Press

As Wisconsin historian Michael Edmonds astutely observes in his picture-book history, the architects “wanted nothing to do with modernism" and resolutely designed an edifice that was “nostalgic, reassuring, and safe." more

Jul 11, 2017 1:14 PM Books

The Chippewa: Biography of a Wisconsin Waterway, by Richard D. Cornell is a descriptively written travelogue grounded in history and observation. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM Books

Review of Marnie O. Mamminga’s essay collection On a Clear Night. The author of Chicken Soup for the Soul lets her Midwest roots show in this collection more

May 23, 2017 2:24 PM Books

David Luhrssen highlights two new books on Wisconsin history. more

Mar 20, 2017 10:03 AM Books

Illustrated by photographs as well as painter Geri Schrab’s watercolor impressions, Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest tours 11 rock-art locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Although far from exhaustive, Hidden Thunder will serv... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:46 PM Books

In 1917 the radio station that became WHA, the mothership of Wisconsin Public Radio, began as a project by UW-Madison physics students. As WPR’s former director Jack Mitchell admits in Wisconsin on the Air: 100 Years of Public Broadcasting ... more

Jan 24, 2017 2:43 PM Books

The Badger State’s contributors to Team USA are recounted in Going for Wisconsin Gold, by longtime local sports reporter Jessie Garcia. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:07 PM Books

Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM Books

During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt established a program that paid writers to write. Much of their work was devoted to guide books for each state and a projected series of guides to big cities. The state books were completed... more

May 10, 2016 1:55 PM Books

Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM Books

Zimm’s focus was on the notes by field researchers whose mission was to record oral traditions in rural communities before they were forgotten in 'Blue Men & River Monsters: Folklore of the North.' more

May 20, 2015 10:30 AM Books

He might be best known for the Emmy-winning Wisconsin Public Televisiondocumentary, “A Farm Winter with Jerry Apps,” but Apps is also a veteran natureand environmental writer with several books and many articles.His latest publication, Whis.. more

Apr 9, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hello.Welcome to What Made Milwaukee Famous , the new history blog here on the brand new expressmilwaukee.com. My name is Matthew J. Prigge and I’ll be your host. I have been a semi-regular contributor to the Shepherd since 2011 and have publish.. more

Feb 25, 2015 6:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

UW-Milwaukee film professor Dick Blau mounts an exhibit of photos on Wisconsin’s polka culture at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more

Feb 3, 2015 8:09 PM Visual Arts

Essayist John Hildebrand opens his new book, TheHeart of Things: A Midwestern Almanac , by addressing the region’s depiction inmovies. In Hollywood, “the Midwest is the place we’re forever leaving—for bigcities or the coast or more open spaces .. more

Sep 16, 2014 1:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jens Jensen was a landscape architect who implemented his aesthetic wherever he could, from the grounds of Henry Ford’s estate to the public parks of Chicago. He probably had more sympathy with the latter project. As shown in this collectio... more

Jan 28, 2013 4:28 PM Books

