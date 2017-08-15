Wisconsin Historical Society
Milwaukee Taps Water Technology's Growing Potential
Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Anarchy Acres' Heritage Wheat Goes Against the Grain
Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Author Speaks on ‘Hiking the Ice Age Trail’ in Wisconsin
In a new book published by the Wisconsin Historical Society, author and runner Melanie McManus chronicles her personal journey exploring the entirety of Wisconsin’s thousand-plus mile Ice Age Trail. McManus will detail her adventures and di... more
May 2, 2017 1:59 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Full Frontal Doherty--Cabaret Laughter for Generation X
Jan 9, 2017 4:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Skunk Hill: A Native Ceremonial in Wisconsin
During the “Great Suppression,” as some have begun to call the period from the 1890s through the 1930s, the U.S. go.vernment implemented policies to forcibly assimilate Native Americans into mainstream society more
Nov 23, 2015 4:00 PM David Luhrssen Books
Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Christmas
Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmasin the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas,” now in its final weekend at OldWorld Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definit.. more
Dec 12, 2014 8:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
'Building Taliesin' Examines Home Before the Fire
The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Les Paul, Guitar Wizard (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Bob Jacobson
The Les Paul story has been told many times, but finally, children get their version. The latest installment in the Badger Biographies series begins with the 15-year old musical and electrical prodigy already about to embark on a career tha... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Wisconsin Historical Society: A Place for Remembering
Our personal and collective identities are shaped by the past. We figure out who we are—our beliefs, values, sense of time and place—by keeping a growing narrative of previous events. Then, throughout most of our lives, we connect with othe... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Outdoor Outfitters
Now that camping season has arrived, many of us will be tempted to buy our outdoor gear and supplies online or from national retailers rather than shop locally. In making that choice, though, customers miss an opportunity to keep a long-sta... more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE