Wisconsin Hybrid Theater
Retro Radio Soap Opera Live for Valentine’s Day
The longest-running American soap opera on television is set in a hospital. General Hospital has been on the air for over half a century. The first soap opera to be set in a hospital goes further back than that, though. The radio drama The.. more
Jurassic Park at the Public Museum
Dynamic ‘Carmen’ Brings Laughs
Georges Bizet’s Carmen, based on a novella by a largely unknown author, offers a convoluted plot that naturally lends itself to comedy. Local author/director Charles Sommers brilliantly delivers on this comic potential in Wisconsin Hybrid T... more
