Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre (also known as Radio WHT) continues to produce its distinctive mutation of old-timey radio with contemporary comic spoofery the first Sunday in September as it presents a parody of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet.. more

Aug 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

WisconsinHybrid Theatre continues itsold-timey radio spoofs over the airwaves on 91.7 WMSE. Actors play actorsplaying characters from an old Milwaukee that comes straight out of some weird,slightly anachronistic parallel past.Thiscoming week,.. more

Jul 4, 2014 4:52 AM Theater

  Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre continues to produce some really fun retro-comedy programs. Actors play actors playing characters in the golden age of radio. It's fun stuff. Not too long ago, the group, which had been largely a live performance affa.. more

Jun 24, 2012 10:50 AM Theater

 Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre has a long and established history of doing live shows on Mother's Day. This year is no exception as Radio WHT present its spoof on the HG Wells classic The Invisible Man. Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre returns to the Alchem.. more

May 11, 2012 11:19 AM Theater

The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre  has been performing its on brand of vintage old-tomey radio-style comedy for several years now. Staged performances featuring actors in character as voice actors from the gold age of radio have been such a success t.. more

Sep 26, 2011 11:18 AM Theater

“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy gro.. more

May 4, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

Local playwright and funnyman Patrick Schmitz is a busy guy. This month he has not one, but two different scripts making their formal debut in two different formats.Today's...or, actually...This Sunday's Tom Sawyer On March 6th, Wisconsin Hybr.. more

Mar 2, 2011 3:23 PM Theater

The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre brings its unique brand of live/old timey radio drama comedy to a couple of different venues this month. February 6th at 8:30 am, 91.7 WMSE  welcomes the group to the FM airwaves as a part of its Frontier Radio Theat.. more

Jan 30, 2011 5:22 PM Theater

Valentine's Day falls on a Monday. It's kind of difficult to be romantic on a day when everyone is recovering from the weekend. It's likely that most observations of the holiday will occur on Sunday the 13th . One of the classier events on the 1.. more

Jan 24, 2011 2:35 PM Theater

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It goes without saying that the NBC drama The Event and the upcoming mega-budget action film Skyline come from a long-line of similar stories that stretch back a great many years. Possibly pre-dating the earliest science fiction, the alien invas.. more

Nov 6, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

Patrons of Old World Third Street enjoy its combination of restaurants, bars and gourmet food shops. Last year, the Wisconsin Cheese Mart (corner of Highland Avenue and Third Street) decided to blend all three by expanding and adding a plac... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

 The “hybrid” in Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre likely comes from the fusion between two different performances within each performance. The group of local contemporary stage actors play a group of vintage radio actors from the golden age of broadcast.. more

Aug 20, 2010 11:31 PM Theater

Deliberately staging bad productions for comic effect can be a lot more difficult to pull of than anything more straightforward. From Charles Morey’s Laughing Stock to Michael Frayn’s Noises Off (by way of the farce’s play within  play Nothing On.. more

May 5, 2010 8:23 PM Theater

Thus far, this weekend’s been a study in contrasting comedy. Friday night I saw a reasonably large number of people attend a relatively large comedy in Waukesha. The comedy in question wasn’t that funny. Clearly there had been thought and effort .. more

May 2, 2010 5:36 PM Theater

Next Act closes its final season at the Off-Broadway Theatre with Jeffrey Sweet’s thought-provoking drama The Value of Names. This father/daughter drama is set against questions of politics, art and identity on a patio (designed by Rick Ras... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this year the nine-piece ensemble found a powerful ally in Milwaukee, of all places, in 88.9 R... more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Should we expect anything less when a businessleaves its neighbors dead in the street? Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Police Chief EdwardFlynn and District Attorney John Chisholm have launched an aggressive campaignagainst Badger Guns, the ... more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

  Would you still be able to eat an animal if you knew exactly whatit endured befo Chicago Tribune ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 6 Comments

