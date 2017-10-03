Wisconsin Lgbt Chamber Of Commerce
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Time to Celebrate our Latin LGBTQ Community
With Hispanics making up nearly 20% of urban Milwaukee’s population, they also represent a considerable part of our LGBTQ community. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:04 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Take a Deep Breath and Go
Ruthie answers a question from a reader with an old but legitimate work grudge. Exciting upcoming events include: Street Eats at Catalano Square, Sept. 15; Bay View Bash, Sept. 16; Steer Queer “Byke" Ride at Sprocket Café, Sept. 17; Hurr... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:22 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Mother’s Day a Drag?
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more
May 9, 2017 1:52 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Professional Sports and the LGBT Cause
Paul Masterson discusses professional sports and the LGBT cause. more
Apr 11, 2017 2:08 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Fans, Friends and Moving Forward
Ruthie answers a question from a straight reader asking advice on how to be a strong ally to the LGBT community. Exciting upcoming events include: Walker’s Pint’s 15th anniversary party featuring music by Roxie Beane, July 13; the LGBT Cham... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:27 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Our Bothersome Bathroom Politics
Paul Masterson muses on recent legislation affecting LGBT rights, particularly the Trans bathroom issue; a bill to watch in Wisconsin is AB 469. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more
Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Broadway Bound Meets Hollywood Hustle
Ruthie answers questions form readers dissatisfied with their jobs and wife’s cooking skills. Upcoming events include Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi, March 3; A Night of Carly Rae Jespen at D.I.X., March 4; and the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Rac... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:18 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Marriage Equality Is Good for Business
Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more
Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Marriage Equality...now what?
Back in June, on PrideFest’s opening day and just an hour before the event’s opening ceremony, a federal judge struck down Wisconsin’s anti-gay marriage constitutional amendment. Coincidentally, American Civil Liberties Union’s Chris Ahmuty... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:17 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
A Little Something for Everyone
What do you like? A pleasant luncheon or a wild weekend? Spending a day planning a future with your significant other or laughing the night away with friends? Whatever more
Nov 12, 2014 11:43 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out