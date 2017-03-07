Wisconsin Lutheran College
Performing Arts Weekly: March 9, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s “Chamber Orchestra Extravaganza" takes place in Schwan Concert Hall of Wisconsin Lutheran College; Bel Canto Chorus and four vocal soloists perform Mendelssohn’s oratorio, Elijah; Waukesha Choral Union and featured sol... more
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Performing Arts Weekly 1.12
Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more
Performing Arts Weekly 11.17
Southeast Wisconsin’s Classical Music ensembles truly hit their stride this week. There are concerts of Medieval, Baroque, Romantic and modern music by Early Music Now, Great Lakes Baroque, the Kettle Moraine Symphony and Present Music. The... more
MSO Replicates ‘The Godfather’ (But Why?)
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more
Pirate Drama Auditions for Theater RED This Month
18th century pirate Anne Bonny continues to be quite popular hundreds of years after she is said to have sailed under the Jolly Roger. She even makes an appearance in the fifth Assassin’s Creed game by Ubisoft. The latest honor for the legendary.. more
Early Music Now’s ‘World of the Fortepiano’
Early Music Now welcomes fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout into their midst for a concert of late-Baroque and early-Classical music. He performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Wisconsin Lutheran College. more
The Women of Lockerbie at WLC This Month
Being a parent changes things. I remember writing about Deborah Brevoort’s The Woman Of Lockerbie many years ago. I could distance myself from a drama drawn from history about a mother in search of the remains of her son after the crash of.. more
Frank Almond’s Busy Weekend
Aeolus String Quartet, which just completed its time as resident graduate string quartet at Juilliard, appeared on the Frankly Music season finale last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra moved to the Pabst Thea... more
Celebrating the Clarinet
The clarinet is not an instrument most of us consider historically very often. The Saturday evening Early Music Now concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College was a refreshing opportunity to do so. Virtuoso Eric Hoeprich was joined by Tanya Tomk... more
Frank Almond Returns to Schwan Hall
It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more
Wisconsin Lutheran College Opens SLEEPWALKING This Weekend
Itsounds like a very depressing drama. A guy finds his baby daughter deathly ill.So he withdraws from friends and family. His daughter dies so he slips intoalcoholism. Then there’s the auto accident. Actually, however, it’s an upliftingdrama c.. more
Frank Almond Returns to Wisconsin Lutheran
The final Frankly Music concert of the season was performed last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Most in the audience certainly were aware of the events of the previous concert at this venue, after which the Stradivarius violin Frank Al... more
Before the 'Lipinski' Theft
The shocking story of the armed robbery of the 1715 “Lipinski” Stradivari violin from Frank Almond on the cold night of January 27, after a Frankly Music concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has traveled around the world. This unjust a... more
Classical Season Openers
Present Music created a remarkable audience experience last Saturday afternoon with John Luther Adams’ Inuksuit for 99 percussionists. The Lynden Sculpture Garden was the inspired site for this environmental music. more
Frankly Music Ends Season on High Note
Two little-known works by British composers comprised the last concert of the Frankly Music season, heard last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. I wish other leaders in the community in various disciplines could speak as well as Frank Alm... more
Audio Interview: Fresh Page Productions and World Premiere Tennessee Williams Shorts
A simple conversation over Facebook turns into a huge project and a couple of Tennessee Williams world premieres as Kyle Queenan and Joshua Devitt unveil Fresh Page Productions' first project in a couple of weeks.I had a chance to sit down wit.. more
Lost Amongst Characters At The Rep
The Appeal of Getting LOST In ComplexityEven the most concise synopsis for the Rep’s latest drama is going to sound unappealingly bewildering. The Rep’s studio theatre production of the very character-driven story is told on a nearly bare stage.. more
Singing With Oscar Wlide
“Music makes one feel so romantic - at least it always gets on one's nerves - which is the same thing nowadays.” --Oscar WildeThe above quote notwithstanding, it’s difficult to imagine Wilde not enjoying a little music every now and then. Tha.. more
News of the Weird
