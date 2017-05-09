Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce

RSS

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

When you are a corrupt Republican justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court writing a decision to halt a legal investigation into possible criminal activity by your state’s Republican governor, it’s probably not a good idea to bring up Waterga... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:08 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM News Features 18 Comments

Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 11 Comments

Last week’s unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:32 PM News Features 5 Comments

The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:42 PM Daily Dose 6 Comments

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Expresso 3 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Expresso 7 Comments

Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more

Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM News Features

I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more

Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Taking Liberties

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more

Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Taking Liberties

Paydaylenders prey on the working poor by providing extremely high-interestloans (for ex Shepherd ,Expresso more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

What’s the point of spending millionsof dollars to buy Wisconsin Supreme Court just Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

The conservative lobbying groupWisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aideKarl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. TheTuesday morning meeting about,News Features more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more

Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

