Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
May 9, 2017
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016
Wisconsin’s Watergate
When you are a corrupt Republican justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court writing a decision to halt a legal investigation into possible criminal activity by your state’s Republican governor, it’s probably not a good idea to bring up Waterga... more
Jul 21, 2015
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015
Supreme Court Gives Scott Walker’s John Doe Cases the Silent Treatment
The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more
Apr 21, 2015
Do Businesses Want a Right-to-Work Law?
Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more
Feb 24, 2015
State Supreme Court’s Actions on John Doe Cases Reveal Big Money Impact on Courts
Last week’s unanimous decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take on three cases relating to the John Doe investigation into the political allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker is ostensibly about campaign finance laws. But it also sho... more
Dec 23, 2014
Why Did Wisconsin Club for Growth Send $750K to a Dark-Money Group in Missouri Last Year?
The John Doe investigationis back in the news, which should bring with it a close examination of theway that the Wisconsin Club for Growth moved money around during the 2011 and2012 recalls.Prosecutors say itcoordinated its efforts with Scot.. more
Dec 17, 2014
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more
Nov 4, 2014
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014
Who Was Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor?
Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more
Apr 2, 2014
Seven-Day Workweek Is a Slave Driver’s Dream
I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more
Jan 22, 2014
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013
Gov. Walker: Where Are the Jobs?
Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more
Oct 2, 2013
Jobs with Big Payoffs
Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more
Mar 12, 2013
Issue of the Week: Regulating Payday Lenders
Paydaylenders prey on the working poor by providing extremely high-interestloans (for ex Shepherd ,Expresso more
Sep 30, 2009
Buying Wisconsin’s Supreme Court
What’s the point of spending millionsof dollars to buy Wisconsin Supreme Court just Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Jun 19, 2009
Unions Protest Karl Rove and WMC
The conservative lobbying groupWisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aideKarl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. TheTuesday morning meeting about,News Features more
May 20, 2009
WMC Already Collecting Dividends from Buying the State Court
The state Supreme Court, state Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen and the big business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) handed Wisconsin residents a $350 million tax hike—and gave corporations a new tax break. Four jus... more
Jul 17, 2008
The Best Court Money Can Buy
The wealthiest corporations inWisconsin now have the best state Supreme Court money can buy. How are you enjoying it so far? How do you like the WisconsinSupreme Court giving a humongous $265 million tax refund to the richestcompanies in the ... more
Jul 16, 2008