Wisconsin Master&Rsquo;S Series:
Night Train to Lisbon
JeremyIrons is always worth watching. In NightTrain to Lisbon , he plays Raimund Gregorius, a Latin instructor anddoddering intellectual who can’t see the world beyond his books. On his way tothe academy, he looks up and.. more
Dec 28, 2013 1:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Quiltmaker's Gift with Marquette
Milwaukee theatre icon Bo Johnson is working with Marquette on a show that opens next month. The Quiltmaker's Gift. It's based on the book of the same name by Jeff Brumbeau. The popular children's book tells the story of a selfish king who learns .. more
Dec 27, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Members of Megafaun, Lambchop and Field Report Support Alverno Presents' Nick Sanborn Show, "Lend Me Your Voice"
In the early '00s, back when discovering new music required just a bit more effort than it does today, one of my favorite ways to find new stuff was to track individual musicians. It wasn't hard to do. I'd simply seek out the bands that a bassist .. more
Oct 9, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Behind the Candelabra
Whenthe major studios refused to fund his Liberace picture, Oscar-winning directorSteven Soderbergh went instead to HBO. His production, Behind the Candelabra ,drew a huge audience on cable earlier this summer. It will be out in.. more
Aug 23, 2013 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brhel Seeks to Release the Kokens for 39 STEPS
Phantom Cicada Theatre Company is staging an outdoor production of the stage spoof The 39 Steps. It's a maddeningly precise show to try to bring off with any level of success at all. Four characters play over 150 different characters in a show tha.. more
Aug 16, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Anticipating Art With Milwaukee Chamber
Boulevard Theatre has opened the 2013-2014 regular Milwaukee theatre season with a production of Tigers Be Still . The next show to open this season comes from Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It's Art by Yasmina Reza. The story of three guys and .. more
Aug 8, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hamlet At Villa Terrace
August will bring with it a production of Hamlet that runs for the last couple of weeks. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is shiny, new outfit that emerged just a little while ago. It will be staging a production of Hamlet to the Villa Terrace .. more
Jul 24, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Jan 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Master’s Series: Emily Groom
The Charles Allis Art Museum pays tribute to a state prodigy with its exhibition “Wisconsin Masters Series: Emily Groom.” Groom’s prolific portfolio spanned some 80 years, and she continued to paint nearly until her passing in 1975 at th more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee