RSS

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

diningout.jpg.jpe

Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express’ first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate more

Apr 16, 2014 12:40 AM Stein & Dine

678ea46d8faf4ba0_78457398.preview.jpg.jpe

Marrying delicious craft beer, tasty artisan cheese and mouth-watering sausage, the Shepherd Express’ first annual Stein & Dine festival on Saturday, April 27, promises to satisfy all food and drink cravings with the best more

Apr 9, 2013 11:26 PM Stein & Dine

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

The team at the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board has only one goal, to promote Wisconsin-made cheese and dairy products, and they’re quite effective. In the past, they’ve launched websites collecting recipes for gourmet macaroni and cheese an... more

Jan 30, 2013 2:05 PM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES