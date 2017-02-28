RSS

Wisconsin Music

It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM On Music

John Kruth sets the words of Croatian poet Tin Ujević to music with the help of Croatian virtuosos on his 10th album, The Drunken Wind of Life. more

Jul 21, 2015 7:52 PM Album Reviews

Margaret Leng Tan, the world’s first toy piano virtuoso, was the star of Present Music’s concert “Toys!” She was perfectly accompanied by the Present Music string ensemble, which also performed two works alone: the more traditional more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astu.. more

Feb 19, 2010 1:20 PM On Music

Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments

