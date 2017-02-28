Wisconsin Music
The WAMI's List of 2017 Nominees is Pretty On Point
It's always nice to see an organization live up to its potential. By the early '00s, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards had developed a reputation as, to put it gently, out of touch. Each year the ceremony regularly overlooked some of the st.. more
Feb 28, 2017 Evan Rytlewski
John Kruth: The Drunken Wind of Life (Smiling Fez Records)
John Kruth sets the words of Croatian poet Tin Ujević to music with the help of Croatian virtuosos on his 10th album, The Drunken Wind of Life. more
Jul 21, 2015 David Luhrssen
Beautiful Breakable Toys
Margaret Leng Tan, the world’s first toy piano virtuoso, was the star of Present Music’s concert “Toys!” She was perfectly accompanied by the Present Music string ensemble, which also performed two works alone: the more traditional more
Jan 10, 2011 John Schneider
WAMI Awards Announce 2010 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astu.. more
Feb 19, 2010
It's A Wonderful Life
Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these It’s A Wonderful Life ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 21, 2008