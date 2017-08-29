RSS

bookpreview_nancypearl_bysusandoupephotography.jpg.jpe

Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:06 PM Books

wiontheair.jpg.jpe

In 1917 the radio station that became WHA, the mothership of Wisconsin Public Radio, began as a project by UW-Madison physics students. As WPR’s former director Jack Mitchell admits in Wisconsin on the Air: 100 Years of Public Broadcasting ... more

Jan 24, 2017 2:43 PM Books

offthecuff_tomcrawford_b.jpg.jpe

A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more

Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM Off the Cuff

shepherd logo.jpg.jpe

News last month that Baltimore's City Paper weekly had been purchased by the Baltimore Sun Media Group has once again spurred conversation about the future of alternative weekly newspapers. Can these papers survive the changing economy? This week .. more

Mar 11, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

offcuff.jpg.jpe

A new program, 45 North, is airing on Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) Ideas Network. Hosted by veteran producer Anne Strainchamps, it features live interviews with Wisconsin writers, scientists and performers. It airs Friday more

Jul 12, 2013 3:25 PM Off the Cuff

