Nancy Pearl Talks with Kathleen Dunn About Books and Things at Boswell
Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:06 PM Amy Waldman Books
Wisconsin on the Air: 100 Years of Public Broadcasting in the State that Invented It (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jack Mitchell
In 1917 the radio station that became WHA, the mothership of Wisconsin Public Radio, began as a project by UW-Madison physics students. As WPR’s former director Jack Mitchell admits in Wisconsin on the Air: 100 Years of Public Broadcasting ... more
Jan 24, 2017 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
WMSE Celebrates Their 35th Anniversary
A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more
Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Hear Shepherd Express Publisher Louis Fortis Weigh In on the State of Alt Weeklies
News last month that Baltimore's City Paper weekly had been purchased by the Baltimore Sun Media Group has once again spurred conversation about the future of alternative weekly newspapers. Can these papers survive the changing economy? This week .. more
Mar 11, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Listening, Not Just Talking!
A new program, 45 North, is airing on Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) Ideas Network. Hosted by veteran producer Anne Strainchamps, it features live interviews with Wisconsin writers, scientists and performers. It airs Friday more
Jul 12, 2013 3:25 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff