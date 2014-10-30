Wisconsin Reporter
The Journal Sentinel Gets Desperate with Right-Wing Smear
You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more
Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The New John Doe Investigation
Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more
Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Have 'Independent News Service' Groups Crossed the Line?
How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Liebenthal News Features 12 Comments
D. Ellzey’s Hip-Hop for Grown-Ups
D. Ellzey knows he isn’t the only 30-something rapper, but sometimes it can feel that way.“A lot of rappers my age may have a family, business interests, a whole life outside of rap, but for some reason when they enter the rap realm, they d... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee