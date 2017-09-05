RSS
Wisconsin State Assembly
How Walker's Tax Schemes are Undermining Wisconsin's Future
During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Gordon Hintz Expresso 3 Comments
Changing the Constitution?
Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an... more
Aug 8, 2017 4:28 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 139 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!