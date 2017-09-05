RSS

Wisconsin State Assembly

scottwalker-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Expresso 3 Comments

constitutionbykimdavies.jpg.jpe

Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an... more

Aug 8, 2017 4:28 PM News Features 139 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES