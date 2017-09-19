Wisconsin State Fair Park
Milwaukee Opens Its Doors Sept. 23-24
: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Ruthie Rooters Get Personal
Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Model Trains in the Digital Age
Off the Cuff interviews Ken Jaglinski, chairman of Milwaukee’s annual Trainfest, about model railroading, keeping kids interested in the hobby and the role of local history in this year’s festival. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:41 PM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
Holiday Folk Fair Features an Array of Cultures
The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
‘Milwaukee Rock and Roll’
Did you know that on the same weekend that Woodstock took place, Milwaukee played host to its own concert featuring Jeff Beck, Blind Faith and other rockers at the Wisconsin State Fair Park? Rock ’n’ roll’s history in Milwaukee goes back de... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:27 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Maker Faire: The Joys of Making
Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
World of Wheels Rolls into Milwaukee for 52nd Annual Show
Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more
Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Woman Up!
The Shepherd Express is creating a unique event—one that will inspire, empower and enliven you. We invite you to Woman Up!, a festival dedicated to celebrating women more
Jan 8, 2014 1:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature
Antiseen w/ Cry Coyote and Joe Buck @ Mad Planet
Antiseen, a brutal punk band from South Carolina, has poured literal sweat and blood onstage for 27 years, rampaging through songs about wrestling, Taco Bell and talk shows, showing little political correctness in their southern-fried punk-... more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which will give nine performances a... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Feb. 12 - Feb. 18
Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee