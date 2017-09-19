RSS

Wisconsin State Fair Park

: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Visual Arts

Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Dear Ruthie

Off the Cuff interviews Ken Jaglinski, chairman of Milwaukee’s annual Trainfest, about model railroading, keeping kids interested in the hobby and the role of local history in this year’s festival. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:41 PM Off the Cuff

The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more

Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE

Did you know that on the same weekend that Woodstock took place, Milwaukee played host to its own concert featuring Jeff Beck, Blind Faith and other rockers at the Wisconsin State Fair Park? Rock ’n’ roll’s history in Milwaukee goes back de... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:27 AM Books

Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Visual Arts

Carlovers are invited to come and check out hundreds of custom cars, hot rods,motorcycles, trucks and race-cars that will be on display and get up close andpersonal with some of Wisconsin’s finest show cars.Presentedby Manheim Milwaukee Auto A.. more

Feb 14, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

The Shepherd Express is creating a unique event—one that will inspire, empower and enliven you. We invite you to Woman Up!, a festival dedicated to celebrating women more

Jan 8, 2014 1:25 AM A&E Feature

Antiseen, a brutal punk band from South Carolina, has poured literal sweat and blood onstage for 27 years, rampaging through songs about wrestling, Taco Bell and talk shows, showing little political correctness in their southern-fried punk-... more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which will give nine performances a... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

