Wisconsin State Fair
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Cream Puff Tradition
Wisconsin State Fair communications director Kristi Chuckel on the fair’s famous cream puffs. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Milwaukee's Howling Wolf BBQ Sauce Adds Zest to Meat and Veggies
Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Looking Back at 50 Years of Summerfest
Longtime Summerfest board member Howard Schnoll recalls the birth and evolution of Summerfest over the past 50 years. more
Jun 20, 2017 4:52 PM David Luhrssen News Features
New Year, New Digs: Renovations Happening all Around Milwaukee's Food Scene
As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more
Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Cranberry Growers Debut Red, White and Blue Food on a Stick at State Fair
The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set todebut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-coveredcranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincidewith the Olympic games.. more
Aug 3, 2016 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Good (Gay) Sportsmanship
Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Sporkies Finalists Stand Out in State Fair's New Foods
Photo Courtesy Connie Ma, Flickr CCThe WisconsinState Fair can only mean one thing: food. I eat my way througheach year. And while seeing some animals, maybe a horse pull in the coliseumand whatever the hawkers are selling are part of the .. more
Jul 28, 2016 2:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Woman Up! Health and Lifestyle Expo Joins Entertainment with Education
This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rdannual Woman Up! Health andLifestyle Expo presented by AuroraHealth Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair ExpoCenter will play home to a d.. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Wisconsin State Fair and the Beloit List
The attendance tallies for the Wisconsin State Fair are in, and they're impressive. This year the event drew about a million people, more than Summerfest. So why doesn't it attract the same kind of media coverage and attention that Summerfest does.. more
Aug 19, 2015 6:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Salt-N-Pepa @ Wisconsin State Fair
Old school hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa promised an experience Saturday night at their Wisconsin State Fair show. more
Aug 17, 2015 9:06 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 13-16
Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summer in Brew Town isn’t a Drag!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to break into drag performance on a tight budget and plugs exciting events including Avenue Q at the University of Waukesha’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Aug. 7-16; the Crazy Eights Drag Show at Cl... more
Aug 4, 2015 6:47 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
State Fair Up Close and Personal
A personal account of a day at the Wisconsin State Fair. more
Jul 28, 2015 5:56 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: June 18-24
It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Top 5 Reasons Milwaukee Women Succeed
Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more
Jan 29, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Call for Artists: WI State Fairtastic Poster Art Competition
Poster art is anunderappreciated category - perhaps because the conveyance of informationtrumps and restricts the autonomy of the artist. Nevertheless, the works ofToulouse-Lautrec and the concert posters of the 1960s demonstrate the aesthetic.. more
Nov 26, 2014 10:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UniverSoul Circus at State Fair Grounds
UniverSoulcelebrates 20 years in existence with aperformance a tour that comes to town this month. The multicultural,multinational, blend of music, theater and circus arts makes it to theWisconsin State Fairgrounds on 640 S. 84th St. in West A.. more
Sep 15, 2014 8:56 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: August 7-13
Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more
Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee