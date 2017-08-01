RSS

Wisconsin State Fair

Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair communications director Kristi Chuckel on the fair’s famous cream puffs. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:58 PM Eat/Drink

Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:17 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Longtime Summerfest board member Howard Schnoll recalls the birth and evolution of Summerfest over the past 50 years. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:52 PM News Features

As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more

Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Brew City Booze

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set todebut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-coveredcranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincidewith the Olympic games.. more

Aug 3, 2016 4:50 PM Around MKE

Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Hear Me Out

Photo Courtesy Connie Ma, Flickr CCThe WisconsinState Fair can only mean one thing: food. I eat my way througheach year. And while seeing some animals, maybe a horse pull in the coliseumand whatever the hawkers are selling are part of the .. more

Jul 28, 2016 2:27 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rdannual Woman Up! Health andLifestyle Expo presented by AuroraHealth Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair ExpoCenter will play home to a d.. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:23 PM Around MKE

The attendance tallies for the Wisconsin State Fair are in, and they're impressive. This year the event drew about a million people, more than Summerfest. So why doesn't it attract the same kind of media coverage and attention that Summerfest does.. more

Aug 19, 2015 6:35 PM On Music

Old school hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa promised an experience Saturday night at their Wisconsin State Fair show.   more

Aug 17, 2015 9:06 AM Concert Reviews

Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to break into drag performance on a tight budget and plugs exciting events including Avenue Q at the University of Waukesha’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Aug. 7-16; the Crazy Eights Drag Show at Cl... more

Aug 4, 2015 6:47 PM Hear Me Out

A personal account of a day at the Wisconsin State Fair. more

Jul 28, 2015 5:56 PM A&E Feature

The Rolling Stones @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 23

It’s a huge weekend for outdoor festivals as Milwaukee prepares for The Rolling Stones and Summerfest. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more

Jan 29, 2015 6:41 PM Around MKE

Poster art is anunderappreciated category - perhaps because the conveyance of informationtrumps and restricts the autonomy of the artist. Nevertheless, the works ofToulouse-Lautrec and the concert posters of the 1960s demonstrate the aesthetic.. more

Nov 26, 2014 10:25 PM Visual Arts

UniverSoulcelebrates 20 years in existence with aperformance a tour that comes to town this month. The multicultural,multinational, blend of music, theater and circus arts makes it to theWisconsin State Fairgrounds on 640 S. 84th St. in West A.. more

Sep 15, 2014 8:56 AM Theater

Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more

Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

