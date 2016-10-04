RSS

Wisconsin Supper Clubs

Whether or not you call it retro, Racine’s lakeside supper club, HobNob, is still doing it right after 60 years. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:19 PM Dining Out

Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book—Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round—profiling 50 additional venues... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Books

Written in the clean, hard prose of a classic screenplay or a Raymond Chandler story, The Supper Club Book (Chicago Review Press) is the second publication of its kind this year. Its author, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Dave Hoekstra, traveled mo... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:38 AM Books

Chef Michael White is opening a “Wisconsin-style supper club” in New York called the Butterfly in honor of the Butterfly Club in his hometown, Beloit. The Butterfly Club is one of 50 such places in the Badger State featured in more

Apr 29, 2013 3:25 PM Dining Preview

