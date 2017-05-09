RSS

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM News 4 Comments

: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 6 Comments

Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Hear Me Out

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more

Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM News Features 5 Comments

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM News 6 Comments

Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM News Features 5 Comments

If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Taking Liberties 27 Comments

It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM News Features 4 Comments

Now, thanks to an essay dug up by the Capital Times in Madison, we are reminded that state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley inserted herself into a highly contentious debate on abortion and birth control, taking a very controversial po... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:44 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

