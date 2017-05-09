Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Vote for JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court
We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
Dark-Money Ads Attack Supreme Court Candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg
: The Wisconsin Alliance for Reform’s ad attacking Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg contained such a whopper about her record the conservative, dark-money group had to change it. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
March (and April) Madness…
Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is a Very Special Justice
Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Ethics at Stake in State Supreme Court Election
The three candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court differ sharply on ethical standards for the state’s judges and justices. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 6 Comments
State Supreme Court Cracks Down on Whistleblowers
Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The U.S. Supreme Court vs. Wisconsin
If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 27 Comments
Appeal to Save the John Doe Moves Forward
It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Curious Anti-Birth Control Stance
Now, thanks to an essay dug up by the Capital Times in Madison, we are reminded that state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley inserted herself into a highly contentious debate on abortion and birth control, taking a very controversial po... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments