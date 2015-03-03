RSS

Wisconsin Women’S Business Initiative Corporation

Off the Cuff sits down with Wendy K. Baumann, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) president/CVO. She has served on the Consumer Federation of America—America Saves board and working committee to increase income in low-... more

Mar 3, 2015 7:23 PM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ second annual Woman Up! Festival (Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center) features 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors ranging from health, fitness and wellness professionals... more

Feb 3, 2015 8:00 PM Woman Up 7 Comments

Tucked into a bay down the hall and around the corner from the cavernous lobby of the 411 Building, Coffee with a Conscience (411 E. Wisconsin Ave.) is an attractive, efficiently arranged nook selling beverages and bakery. Committed to fair... more

Feb 16, 2014 11:16 PM Dining Preview

Milwaukeeans were shocked and appalled when video surfaced of Derek Williams gasping for breath and pleading for his life in the back of a Milwaukee police squad car in July 2011. more

Apr 3, 2013 5:36 PM Expresso

