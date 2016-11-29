RSS

Wisconsin Working Families Party

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso 8 Comments

tom barrett.jpg.jpe

So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more

Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Daily Dose

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

blogimage12658.jpe

After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalo—the slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanborn—hopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12510.jpe

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzar more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES