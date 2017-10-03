RSS

Wisconsin

walker.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker’s call to Wisconsinites up to their chins in student debt to simply “call a bank” is no solution; in fact, he hasn’t even taken his own advice concerning his debts. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:04 PM Expresso 3 Comments

SupremeCourtBrittanyHogan.jpg

Photo credit: Brittany Hogan

The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Taking Liberties

19stubblefield-obit-master768.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Franzen

Aug 16, 2017 2:42 PM On Music

scottwalkergageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

tonyevers2.jpg.jpe

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

issue_milwaukee.jpg.jpe

In his State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett correctly pointed out that Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state. However if you listen to the Republican legislators in Madison, you think it is the exact opposite. The most recen... more

Mar 14, 2017 3:27 PM Expresso 3 Comments

jackienatalieportman.jpg.jpe

NataliePortman was an early favorite to win Best Actress for her star turn in Jackie ,but then, early Oscar favorites often come home without the golden statue.Along with the La La Land juggernaut, 2016 just didn’t seem like a.. more

Mar 13, 2017 1:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

tony evers_jpg_475x310_q85_jpg_475x310_q85.jpg.jpe

This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Expresso 2 Comments

prisoner+in+jail+cell+prison1.jpg.jpe

The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

news_jail.jpg.jpe

“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more

Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM News Features 3 Comments

takinglib_wiidea_uwmadisonbascomhall.jpg.jpe

This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

wimapinfogrpahic.jpg.jpe

Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more

Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Around MKE

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

mall.jpg.jpe

Wallace Supporters canvass at Southgate Mall duringthe 1976 Wisconsin Democratic PresidentialPrimary Campaign.Continuing withthe “showing off stuff I found on eBay” trend from mylast post, I’d like to turn to a collection of old Milwaukee.. more

Nov 14, 2016 3:57 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

mustshowidtovote_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM News Features 3 Comments

chrisrockwood.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

jackredmond.jpg.jpe

Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more

Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Daily Dose

solen.jpg.jpe

This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 4 Comments

