Wisconsin
'Call a Bank' Wasn’t a Solution Then, and It’s Not a Solution Now
Scott Walker’s call to Wisconsinites up to their chins in student debt to simply “call a bank” is no solution; in fact, he hasn’t even taken his own advice concerning his debts. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:04 PM Analiese Eicher Expresso 3 Comments
Wisconsin's Corrupt Political Gerrymandering
The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Most Influential Wisconsin Musicians Ever
Aug 16, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more
Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee: The Economic Engine that Powers Wisconsin
In his State of the City address, Mayor Tom Barrett correctly pointed out that Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state. However if you listen to the Republican legislators in Madison, you think it is the exact opposite. The most recen... more
Mar 14, 2017 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
'Jackie' Out on Blu-ray
NataliePortman was an early favorite to win Best Actress for her star turn in Jackie ,but then, early Oscar favorites often come home without the golden statue.Along with the La La Land juggernaut, 2016 just didn’t seem like a.. more
Mar 13, 2017 1:47 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Wisconsin's Guantanamo Bay for Kids
The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Are Judges Responsible for Wisconsin’s Mass Incarceration Crisis?
“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Problem of Whiteness
This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Graphic Artist Creates Map Depicting Wisconsin as a Storage Unit for Small Countries
Austin, Texas-based graphic artist Brian Shreckengast recentlycreated an infographic for www.selfstorage.comshowing how many countries could fit inside Wisconsin based on square mileage.“I've always been interested in how 2-D map representati.. more
Dec 7, 2016 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Milwaukee for Wallace: Rare Photos Document Gov. George Wallace’s Last Wisconsin Campaign
Wallace Supporters canvass at Southgate Mall duringthe 1976 Wisconsin Democratic PresidentialPrimary Campaign.Continuing withthe “showing off stuff I found on eBay” trend from mylast post, I’d like to turn to a collection of old Milwaukee.. more
Nov 14, 2016 3:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Do You Know How to Vote?
Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Send Democrats to the State Assembly
The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Democrat Jack Redmond Seeks to Represent Assembly District 21
Democrat Jack Redmond is running against Republican Rep. Jessie Rodriguez to represent Assembly District 21 on the county's southern border. Here are Redmond's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Rodriguez didn't respond to the Shep.. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments