RSS

Wisdom

528742251

528742251

528742251

528742251

news_jail.jpg.jpe

“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more

Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM News Features 3 Comments

bottledwater.jpg.jpe

The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

news_incarceration.jpg.jpe

Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more

May 12, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 7 Comments

expresso.jpg.jpe

Irene Kightley

The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more

Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Expresso

prison_032911-thumb-640xauto-2730.jpg.jpe

More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more

Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Expresso

david clarke.widea.jpg.jpe

One of the biggest frustrations of public officials who sincerely want to serve the public—and there are more of them than you might think—is how easily self-promoting demagogues can draw media attention compared more

Dec 6, 2012 4:17 PM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES