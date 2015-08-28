RSS

Wish I Was Here

lambeaufieldjerameyjannene.jpg.jpe

Jeramy Jennane, Flickr CC

Live music, delicious food, refreshing beverages and fantastic raffle prizes were just a few of the highlights at the nonprofit Eternal Wish Foundation’s recent fundraiser at Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Aug 28, 2015 1:44 PM Expresso

film.jpg.jpe

Thirty-five is not the new 25 in Zach Braff’s latest turn as writer-director, Wish I Was Here. The mid-30s can be an unsettling milestone, especially if the road of life is leading to a let down.Braff stars as Aidan, a chronically unemploy... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:11 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

wish i was here.jpg.jpe

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more

Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

“Beware of strangers in strange places” might be the motto of this Australian film about a tourist who vanishes while on vacation in Cambodia. Nicely shot and edited, the non-linear story builds toward its climax in back-and-forth moveme... more

Oct 2, 2013 2:15 PM Home Movies

blogimage10437.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

